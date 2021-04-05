Fortive's Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Fortive Corp's 5.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: FTV.PRA) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $50.00), with shares changing hands as low as $984.77 on the day. As of last close, FTV.PRA was trading at a 1.46% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FTV.PRA shares, versus FTV:

Below is a dividend history chart for FTV.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Fortive Corp's 5.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A :

In Monday trading, Fortive Corp's 5.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: FTV.PRA) is currently down about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FTV) are up about 1.5%.

