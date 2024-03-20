Fortive's (FTV) Subsidiary Unveils PVA-1500 Series Curve Tracer

Fortive Corporation’s FTV subsidiary, Fluke Corp, has unveiled the PVA-1500 Series I-V curve tracer. The tracer will enhance the speed and accuracy of utility-scale solar technicians as well as improve testing operations for effective service and maintenance.

The advanced tool aims to address the pressing need for reliable testing of photovoltaic arrays, which, in turn, boosts performance and optimizes returns on investment. The PVA-1500 I-V curve tracers include rapid testing capabilities and precise measurements suitable for high-capacity modules.

The PVA-1500 I-V curve also includes user-friendly operation and a streamlined workflow from setup to analysis, which enhances productivity. Fortive further added that the PVA-1500 is the only I-V Curve Tester capable of consistently and accurately measuring I-V curves for 1500V high-efficiency solar panels without overheating.

The development of the PVA-1500 series builds upon Fluke's acquisition of Solmetric in September 2023, which included the company’s PV Analyzer. The addition of this tool will allow Fluke to offer a comprehensive toolkit empowering solar professionals to service PV projects across all scales, from microgrids to utility-scale installations.

Fortive is a diversified industrial growth company that provides industrial technology and professional instrumentation solutions on a global basis. The company plans to further grow its business using a five-way strategy. It plans to expand its market position in line with secular growth trends.

In January, the company announced that it had completed the acquisition of a leading company of high-power electronic testing solutions for energy storage, mobility, hydrogen, and renewable energy applications — EA Elektro-Automatik Holding GmbH.

The acquisition will strengthen Tektronix’s unique array of goods and services, which provides engineers with complementary test and measurement solutions to enable the worldwide energy transition. The acquisition is likely to help Fortive to bolster its position in the electronic testing and measurement market.

Fortive currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 30% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 15.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

