Fortive's (FTV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Fortive Corporation FTV reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 68 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents. The figure decreased 24.4% from the year-ago quarter but increased 8.1% on a sequential basis.



Revenues decreased 15.7% year over year and 8.3% sequentially to $1.57 billion. Also, core revenues declined 16.8% from the year-ago quarter.



However, the top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%.

Top Line in Detail

Fortive operates under the following two organized segments.



Professional Instrumentation: The segment generated revenues of $1.03 billion (accounting for 66% of total second-quarter revenues), which decreased 11% on a year-over-year basis.



Industrial Technologies: This segment generated revenues of $533.7 million (34% of total revenues), which declined 23.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Operating Details

In the second quarter, gross margin came in at 51.8%, which expanded 330 basis points (bps) year over year.



Total operating expenses were $623.2 million, reflecting a 4.8% year-over-year decrease. As a percentage of revenues, both selling, general & administrative expenses as well as research & development costs increased from the year-ago quarter.



Operating margin was 12.2%, which contracted 120 bps on a year-over-year basis.



Segment wise, operating margin from Professional Instrumentation came in at 13.1%, which expanded 200 bps year over year.



Industrial Technologies operating margins came in at 15.5% versus 20.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

Though the company did not provide full guidance for the third quarter, it expects total revenues to decline 5-8% on a year-over-year basis. The projection, however, indicates a sequential improvement.

