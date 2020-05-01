Fortive's (FTV) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Fortive Corporation FTV reported first-quarter 2020 earnings of 74 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2 cents. The figure increased 7.2% from the year-ago quarter but decreased 28.2% on a sequential basis.

Revenues increased 7.6% year over year but decreased 14.4% sequentially to $1.7 billion. Core revenues declined 3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 billion due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top Line in Detail

Fortive operates under the following two organized segments.

Professional Instrumentation: The segment generated revenues of $1.1 billion (64.5% of total first-quarter revenues), which increased 13% on a year-over-year basis. The increase was driven by contributions from acquisitions.

Industrial Technologies: This segment generated revenues of $609.1 million (35.5% of total revenues), which declined 1% from the prior-year quarter.

Operating Details

In the first quarter, gross margin came in at 51.1%, which expanded 10 basis points (bps) year over year.

Total operating expenses were $670.9 million, reflecting a 12.7% year-over-year increase. As a percentage of revenues, selling, general & administrative expenses increased from the year-ago quarter, while research & development costs decreased slightly.

Operating margin was 7%, which contracted 660 bps on a year-over-year basis.

Segment wise, operating margin from Professional Instrumentation came in at 13.1%, which contracted 150 bps year over year.

Industrial Technologies operating margins came in at (0.2%) versus 16.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

The company did not provide any guidance for the June quarter due to risks and uncertainties related to COVID-19 crisis.

