Fortive (XTRA:F03) Price Target Decreased by 35.00% to 49.50

The average one-year price target for Fortive (XTRA:F03) has been revised to 49,50 € / share. This is a decrease of 35.00% from the prior estimate of 76,16 € dated July 10, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42,96 € to a high of 58,95 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.96% from the latest reported closing price of 47,16 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortive. This is an decrease of 111 owner(s) or 7.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to F03 is 0.14%, an increase of 11.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.20% to 383,984K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 42,596K shares representing 13.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,174K shares , representing an increase of 22.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F03 by 15.88% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 20,563K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,656K shares , representing an increase of 28.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F03 by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 20,484K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,913K shares , representing an increase of 22.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F03 by 8.67% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,514K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,330K shares , representing an increase of 7.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F03 by 3.91% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 11,646K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,043K shares , representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F03 by 12.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.