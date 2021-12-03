Fortive to buy Provation Software for $1.43 billion

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Industrial products maker Fortive Corp FTV.N said on Friday it had entered a deal with Clearlake Capital Group to acquire Provation Software Inc, a provider of software solutions used in hospitals, for nearly $1.43 billion.

