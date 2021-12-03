US Markets
FTV

Fortive to buy healthcare software maker Provation for $1.43 bln

Contributors
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Oishee Majumdar Reuters
Published

Industrial products maker Fortive Corp said on Friday it had entered a deal with Clearlake Capital Group to acquire Provation Software Inc, a provider of software solutions used in hospitals, for nearly $1.43 billion.

Adds details on deal terms, background

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Industrial products maker Fortive Corp FTV.N said on Friday it had entered a deal with Clearlake Capital Group to acquire Provation Software Inc, a provider of software solutions used in hospitals, for nearly $1.43 billion.

Investment firm Clearlake had acquired Provation in 2018.

Fortive, which spun out from Danaher Corp DHR.N in 2016, expects to finance the deal with short-term debt and cash.

The move is the second billion dollar deal that Fortive has announced in the span of about five months. In July, the company said it would buy a facilities management software provider ServiceChannel for $1.2 bln from Bayard Capital and Accel Partners.

The conglomerate expects the deal to add to its adjusted earnings per share by more than 8 cents in fiscal 2022.

Evercore served as financial advisor to Fortive, while Credit Suisse and William Blair served as financial advisor to Provation.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FTV DHR

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular