Fortive Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Everett, Washington-based Fortive Corporation (FTV) is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of end markets. With a market cap of $25 billion, the company operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Shares of FTV have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. FTV has dropped 4.1% over this period, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 12.7%. Moreover, shares of FTV are down 1.8% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s marginal return.

Zooming in further, Fortive has also performed weaker than the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund’s (XLK) 12.6% rise over the past 52 weeks and marginal surge on a YTD basis.

Fortive stock prices fell 4.2% following the release of its mixed Q1 2025 earnings on May 1. Revenue for the quarter declined 3.3% year-over-year to $1.5 billion, despite growth in the Intelligent Operating Solutions and Advanced Healthcare Solutions segments, driven by strong demand for the company’s industry-leading safety and productivity solutions. Adjusted EPS rose 2.4% from the prior-year quarter to $0.85, in line with consensus estimates. Additionally, for fiscal 2025, the company expects adjusted EPS to range between $3.80 and $4.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect FTV’s adjusted EPS to decline nearly 1.3% year-over-year to $3.84. However, the company's earnings surprise history is solid. It beat or met the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and eight “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with nine “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On May 5, Barclays PLC (BCS) lowered FTV's price target to $84 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating.

As of writing, Fortive is trading below the mean price target of $80.19. The Street-high price target of $96 implies a potential upside of a staggering 30.3% from the current price levels.

