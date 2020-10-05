Markets
Fortive Sees Q3 Total Revenue To Increase By About 2.0%

(RTTNews) - Fortive Corp. (FTV) said it now expects total revenue for the fiscal third quarter of 2020 to increase by about 2.0% on a year-over-year basis, above prior guidance.

Professional Instrumentation total revenue for the third-quarter is expected to increase by approximately 1.0%, compared to previous guidance for a mid-single digit to low single digit year-over-year decline.

Industrial Technologies total revenue is expected to increase by about 4.5%, versus previous guidance for a low single digit year-over-year increase or better.

The company also anticipates positive year-over-year growth in operating profit and in adjusted operating profit for the total company, and for both segments, in the third quarter 2020.

