Fortive reports Q3 adjusted EPS 97c, consensus 93c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.53B, consensus $1.55B. James Lico, president and CEO, stated, “Fortive (FTV) generated strong operating performance in the third quarter, with better than expected earnings and free cash flow. Our portfolio of high-quality businesses is delivering consistent and more profitable growth, evidenced by robust recurring revenue growth in Intelligent Operating Solutions and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. We are also pleased with the positive momentum in orders growth across all our segments, including double-digit orders growth in Precision Technologies in the third quarter.”

