Fortive to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Know

Fortive Corporation FTV is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.06 billion, which implies an increase of 3.9% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 71 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 22.4%.

FTV’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing in one, with the average surprise being 7.93%.

Fortive’s shares have gained 23.2% compared with the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry’s growth of 32.3% in the past year.



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Factors to Note Ahead of FTV’s Q2 Results

Fortive is benefiting from its diversified portfolio of industrial technologies, software and healthcare solutions, with strength across data centers, software and recurring revenue businesses. The company continues to execute its Fortive Accelerated strategy, which focuses on faster, profitable organic growth through the Fortive Business System (FBS), disciplined capital allocation and building investor trust. Management reaffirmed confidence in its 2026-2027 financial framework and indicated that results are trending toward the upper half of its full-year guidance, reflecting strong execution.

The company is witnessing healthy momentum across both Intelligent Operating Solutions (IOS) and Advanced Healthcare Solutions (AHS). Strong demand for Fluke's data center solutions, AI-driven software offerings and recurring services supported growth in the first quarter. Management highlighted broad-based order growth across both segments, with orders outpacing revenue growth, healthy backlog levels and continued traction in recurring revenue businesses. For the second quarter, management expects business momentum to continue, with IOS remaining slightly ahead of AHS.

Fortive Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fortive Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fortive Corporation Quote

Fortive's operational discipline and cost initiatives continue to support profitability. The company generated adjusted EBITDA growth of 13% and expanded adjusted EBITDA margin by 140 basis points in the first quarter, driven by operating leverage, structural cost savings and share repurchases. Management expects FBS-led productivity initiatives and disciplined capital allocation to continue supporting margins, while ongoing share buybacks remain a key driver of shareholder returns. These efforts might have benefited the second-quarter performance.

However, Fortive continues to face headwinds from tariffs, which pressured gross margins in the first quarter and are expected to remain a drag through part of the third quarter before easing. Hospital capital spending also remains cautious despite gradual improvement, while macroeconomic uncertainty could continue to weigh on demand in certain end markets.

What Does Our Model Unveil for FTV?

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Fortive this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is just the case here.

Fortive has an Earnings ESP of +2.82% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are a few stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX has an Earnings ESP of +0.47% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

STX is scheduled to report quarterly figures on July 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Seagate Technology’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pinned at $5.10 per share and $3.49 billion, respectively. Shares of Seagate Technology are up 470.7% in the past year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank #2. Sensata is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on July 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ST’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues stands at 93 cents per share and $964 million, respectively. Shares of Sensata have gained 40.6% in the past year.

Woodward, Inc. WWD has an Earnings ESP of +5.10% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is scheduled to report quarterly figures on July 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pinned at $2.39 per share and $1.11 billion, respectively. Shares of Woodward are up 62.7% in the past year.

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Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Fortive Corporation (FTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.