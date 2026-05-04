Markets
FTV

Fortive Replenishes Share Buyback Authorisation To 20 Mln Shares; Stock Up

May 04, 2026 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fortive Corporation (FTV), a manufacturer of products, software, and services, announced that its Board has approved an increase in its general share repurchase program, bringing the total shares available for repurchase to 20 million, including previously authorised shares.

The shares available for repurchase under the general share repurchase program are in addition to approximately $66.7 million available under the $550 million program.

Under the share repurchase programs, Fortive may purchase its common stock on a discretionary basis from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions.

Fortive may repurchase shares of Fortive common stock exclusively from the proceeds of the cash dividend and any other cash received by Fortive from Ralliant Corporation in connection with the separation of Ralliant that was completed on June 28, 2025.

FTV has traded between $46.34 and $62.81 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade at $59.05.

FTV is currently trading up 3.12% at $60.87.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FTV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.