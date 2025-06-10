Markets
FTV

Fortive Reaffirms Q2 Earnings Guidance

June 10, 2025 — 07:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) said, for the second quarter 2025, it continues to anticipate net earnings per share of $0.44 to $0.49 and adjusted net earnings per share of $0.85 to $0.90, in each case, on a consolidated basis including Precision Technologies segment.

Fortive said it will provide an updated full year 2025 outlook on second quarterearnings conference call with such outlook presented on a continuing operations basis after accounting for its Precision Technologies segment as discontinued operations.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FTV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.