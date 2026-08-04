Fortive Raises 2026 Outlook as Core Growth and Cash Flow Accelerate

Fortive Corporation FTV raised its 2026 adjusted earnings outlook after second-quarter earnings and revenues exceeded estimates as organic growth accelerated. Price, volume and productivity gains broadened across the portfolio.

The question is whether those improvements can sustain earnings momentum through the second half. Wider margins and stronger cash conversion support the outlook, while healthcare mix, tariffs and uneven hospital spending keep the execution bar high.

FTV’s Q2 Beat Shows Broad Organic Momentum

Fortive reported adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share, 4.2% above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents. Revenues rose 7.9% to $1.10 billion and exceeded the consensus mark of $1.06 billion.

Core revenues climbed 6.7% and accounted for most of the reported expansion. Both Intelligent Operating Solutions and Advanced Healthcare Solutions generated price and volume growth, making the beat broader than a currency- or portfolio-driven lift.

Fortive Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Fortive Corporation price-eps-surprise | Fortive Corporation Quote

Fortive Accelerated Moves Beyond Early Initiatives

Fortive Accelerated centers on faster innovation, focused commercial execution and recurring customer value. Fluke’s CertiFiber Max targets data-center fiber testing, while Provation Mira Documentation Assist uses real-time, voice-driven artificial intelligence to streamline gastrointestinal documentation.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS, another electronic-test provider, raised its fiscal 2026 outlook after record second-quarter orders. Its results provide a relevant reference point for Fortive’s push into advanced testing markets, though FTV still must convert product momentum into repeatable growth.

Fortive’s Raised Guidance Lifts the Earnings Bar

Fortive lifted its full-year adjusted earnings range to $2.95-$3.05 per share. The revision reflects first-half execution and management’s confidence that its medium-term financial framework remains intact.

The higher range makes each remaining quarter a more important test. Sustained price realization, volume growth and productivity will need to offset mix pressure and continued investment without depending on tariff refunds.

FTV’s Margin Expansion Reveals Operating Leverage

Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $323.1 million, while the margin expanded 110 basis points to 29.5%. Pricing, volume, productivity and structural savings more than offset higher employee costs and growth spending.

The quality was not uniform. Adjusted gross margin fell 100 basis points to 63%, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions’ adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 80 basis points to 26.1%, showing where execution still needs to improve.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Fortive’s Cash Flow Adds Support to the Outlook

Operating cash flow reached $298.7 million and free cash flow rose 50.3% to $270.6 million. Quarterly free cash flow conversion was 118.4% of adjusted net earnings.

That cash generation gives Fortive capacity to fund innovation, repurchase shares, pursue selective bolt-on acquisitions and maintain a modest dividend. It also provides flexibility as the company balances growth spending with higher refinancing costs.

FTV’s Healthcare Mix and Tariffs Cloud Visibility

Healthcare core revenues grew 5.3%, but capital-equipment growth remained modest and segment profitability weakened. STERIS plc STE, which focuses on infection prevention and procedural products and services, offers a useful comparison for hospital sterilization demand.

Tariff refunds added 40 basis points to second-quarter operating margin. Future refund timing, possible new tariffs and customer pricing or sourcing responses remain uncertain, limiting visibility despite Fortive’s productivity and pricing countermeasures.

FTV’s Near-Term Signals Back the Guidance Reset

The guidance increase is supported by near-term earnings signals, but it does not settle the longer-term growth case. Fortive carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has increased 1.5% over the past four weeks. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A Momentum Score of B reinforces favorable short-term timing. The Growth Score of D and VGM Score of D are less supportive, indicating that continued earnings delivery is needed before the quarter’s improvement can underpin a broader growth thesis.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

STERIS plc (STE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortive Corporation (FTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.