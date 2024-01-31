Fortive Q4 23 Earnings Conference Call At 12:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) will host a conference call at 12:00 PM ET on Jan. 31, 2024, to discuss Q4 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.fortive.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 888-440-6928 (US) or 646-960-0328 (International) with access code 6922572.

For a replay call, dial 800-770-2030 (US) or 647-362-9199 (International), Access code 6922572.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.