Fortive Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 5:30 PM

(RTTNews) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) will host a conference call at 5:30 PM ET on April 30, 2020, to discuss its Q1 20 earnings result.

To access the live webcast, log on at www.fortive.com\

To participate in the call, dial 844-443-2871 (US) or 213-660-0916(International) with access code is 8868011.

A replay of the call by dialing 800-585-8367 (US) or 404-537-3406 (International) with access code is 8868011.

