Fortive initiated with a Neutral at UBS

November 13, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

UBS initiated coverage of Fortive (FTV) with a Neutral rating and $84 price target The firm thinks Fortive’s low relative valuation is likely to be persistent at least until its recently announced separation into two independent companies takes effect late next year. Investors want greater end market focus and exposure to secular growth trends, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

