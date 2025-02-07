Fortive Guides Q1, FY25 Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, technology company Fortive Corp. (FTV) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2025, both below analysts' estimates.

For the first quarter, Fortive expects earnings in a range of $0.39 to $0.42 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.83 to $0.86 per share on revenue between $1.48 billion and $1.51 billion

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.92 per share on revenues of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.38 to $2.50 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.00 to $4.12 per share on total revenues between $6.23 billion and $6.35 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $4.13 per share on revenues of $6.48 billion for the year.

