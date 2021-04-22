Fortive (FTV) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Fortive Corporation FTV is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 29.



For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted net earnings of 56-60 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 60 cents per share, indicating a decline of 18.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $1.22 billion, suggesting a fall of 25.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 10.4%, on average.

Factors to Consider

Solid momentum across Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies and Advanced Healthcare Solutions is expected to get reflected in the company’s first-quarter results.



Further, strength across Fortive Business System is expected to have continued benefiting the company’s margin expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.



Furthermore, the company’s leaner cost structure, disciplined cost and supply-chain management, tariff mitigation efforts, and persistently strong pricing are anticipated to have helped margins to expand in the first quarter.



Additionally, growing SaaS revenues are likely to have contributed well to top-line growth in the quarter under review.



Also, portfolio strength is anticipated to have continued benefiting the company in the first quarter. Robust Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Jacobs Vehicle Systems are expected to have contributed well.



Apart from this, positive contributions from Industrial Scientific and Landauer acquisitions are expected to get reflected in to-be-reported quarterly results.



Further, the medical sterilization business has taken off amid the coronavirus pandemic. The increasing adoption of Fortive’s Advanced Sterilization Products is expected to have benefited top-line growth in the quarter-to-be-reported.



However, uncertainties in the operating environment due to challenges posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are expected to have been concerning. Also, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates are likely to get reflected in the company’s first-quarter results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Fortive this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Fortive has an Earnings ESP of +1.95% and a Zacks Rank #3.

