Fortive (FTV) to Boost Software Offerings Via Provation Buyout

Fortive Corporation FTV has been consistently working toward expanding its portfolio of offerings on the back of strategic acquisitions.

FTV’s recent agreement with Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. for the acquisition of Provation Software validates the abovementioned fact. Fortive has agreed to pay $1.425 billion for the buyout.

Provation Software is a pioneer in providing clinical workflow software solutions that are utilized in hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

In addition, the company offers innovative and advanced solutions for enhancing clinical productivity and care coordination. It also ensures accuracy in reporting and billing to sustain high-quality patient care.

We note that the buyout will strengthen Fortive’s capabilities in software development. Further, it will add strength to the company’s Advanced Sterilization Products and Censis, which in turn will bolster the Advanced Healthcare Solutions segment.

The acquisition is anticipated to be completed by year-end.

Prospects to Aid Fortive

With the acquisition of Provation Software, Fortive will position itself well to penetrate the booming clinical workflow solutions market.

The market is witnessing significant growth due to the growing adoption of solutions based on healthcare information technology (HCIT) and electronic health record (EHR).

Also, growing initiatives by the government to support the increasing demand for HCIT and HER solutions is an added positive. The increasing number of patients infected by coronavirus is further propelling the market.

According to a report by Markets and Markets, the global clinical workflow solutions market is expected to hit $18.2 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.8% between 2020 and 2025.

Further, the market is likely to progress at a CAGR of 11.6% during the 2021-2026 period, per a report by Mordor Intelligence.

Bottom Line

The recent move bodes well for Fortive’s growing efforts toward bolstering its portfolio of services. The company’s strategic acquisitions have been acting as key catalysts in shaping up its growth trajectory.

Apart from the latest move, FTV recently acquired ServiceChannel and boosted the SaaS portfolio. It also acquired TeamSense and added innovative workflow solutions to the portfolio. Both the acquisitions have bolstered the Intelligent Operating Solutions segment.

Further, the Precision Technologies segment has been continuously benefiting from the strength of its subsidiary, Tektronix. Growing demand across Tektronix’s portfolio offerings remains a positive. Further, Tektronix recently introduced the S530 Parametric Test System with KTE V7.1 Software for speeding up the semiconductor chip production process, which is worth mentioning.

