Fortive (FTV) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Fortive (FTV) reported $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 34.5%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was -3.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Sales- Advanced Healthcare Solutions : $319.5 million versus $319.3 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.

: $319.5 million versus $319.3 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change. Sales- Intelligent Operating Solutions : $675.7 million versus $689.46 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.

: $675.7 million versus $689.46 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change. Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Intelligent Operating Solutions : $223.7 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $222.26 million.

: $223.7 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $222.26 million. Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Advanced Healthcare Solutions : $80.8 million versus $75.14 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $80.8 million versus $75.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Operating Profit- Advanced Healthcare Solutions : $39.1 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.77 million.

: $39.1 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.77 million. Operating Profit- Intelligent Operating Solutions : $166.7 million compared to the $179.96 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $166.7 million compared to the $179.96 million average estimate based on four analysts. Operating Profit- Other: $-76.8 million compared to the $-30.83 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how Fortive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Fortive have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

