Fortive (FTV) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Fortive Corporation FTV reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7% and increased 7% year over year.



Revenues increased 6% year over year to $1.461 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. Core revenues also moved up 8.8% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The top line was driven by healthy customer demand, especially for new products and services, strength in Fortive business system and strong execution amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Fortive Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fortive Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fortive Corporation Quote

Top Line in Detail

Fortive operates under the following three organized segments.



Intelligent Operating Solutions: The segment generated revenues of $632 million (contributing 43.3% to total revenues), up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.



Precision Technologies: This segment generated revenues of $516 million (35.3% of total revenues), up 11.5% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Advanced Healthcare Solutions: This segment generated revenues of $313 million (21.4% of total revenues), declining 4.1% from the prior-year quarter’s levels owing to unfavorable forex changes and product mix coupled with lower volume.

Operating Details

In the quarter under review, adjusted gross margin came in at 58.4%, which expanded 80 basis points (bps) year over year.



Total operating expenses (selling, general and administrative expenses, and research and development expenses) were $607.8 million, up 4.8% year over year.



Adjusted operating margin was 24%, expanding 100 bps on a year-over-year basis.



Segment-wise, the adjusted operating margins from Intelligent Operating Solutions and Precision Technologies were 30.2% and 24.6%, expanding 300 bps and 190 bps, respectively, year over year.



However, Advanced Healthcare Solutions’ adjusted operating margin of 20.7% contracted 260 bps.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, cash and cash equivalents were $672.8 million compared with $709.2 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



As of Mar 31, accounts receivables were $940.7 million compared with $958.5 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



FTV generated an operating cash flow of $174.4 million compared with $214.8 million reported in the previous-year quarter.



Free cash flow was $149.6 million compared with $196 million in the prior-year quarter.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2023, management expects adjusted net earnings in the range of 78-82 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 82 cents.



Revenues are projected in the range of $1.48-$1.515 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.5 billion.



Fortive expects adjusted operating margin to be between 24.5% and 25%. Free cash flow is expected to be $285 million.



For 2023, Fortive now projects adjusted net earnings in the range of $3.29-$3.40 per share (earlier view: $3.25-$3.40). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.35.



Revenues are now anticipated in the range of $6-$6.1 billion (earlier view: $5.950-$6.1 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $6.02 billion.



For 2023, the company expects adjusted operating margin to be between 25% and 25.5%. Free cash flow is expected to be around $1.250 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Fortive has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Asure Software ASUR and Salesforce CRM. Asure Software and Salesforce currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) whereas Arista Networks carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2023 earnings has increased 0.7% in the past 60 days to $5.83 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.



Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 14.2%. Shares of ANET have increased 29% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Asure Software’s 2023 earnings has increased 25% in the past 60 days to 35 cents per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.



Asure Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 445.8%. Shares of ASUR have increased 122.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s 2023 earnings has increased 22% in the past 60 days to $7.11 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 16.8%.



Salesforce’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 15.6%. Shares of the company have increased 3.2% in the past year.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortive Corporation (FTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.