Fortive (FTV) Price Target Increased by 8.59% to 81.67

The average one-year price target for Fortive (NYSE:FTV) has been revised to 81.67 / share. This is an increase of 8.59% from the prior estimate of 75.21 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 67.67 to a high of 94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.24% from the latest reported closing price of 78.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1476 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortive. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTV is 0.25%, an increase of 6.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 384,674K shares. The put/call ratio of FTV is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 34,633K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,771K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,664K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,122K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 16,456K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,222K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 0.06% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 14,370K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,795K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 3.80% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 11,048K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,441K shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Fortive Background Information

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. The company holds leading positions in intelligent operating solutions, precision technologies, and advanced healthcare solutions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 17,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System.

