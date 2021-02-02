Fortive (FTV) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Fortive Corporation FTV is slated to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 4. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 6.8%.



It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 8.3%.

Performance in the Last Reported Quarter

Fortive reported third-quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 94 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6 cents. The figure increased 8% from the year-ago quarter and 38.2% on a sequential basis.



Revenues increased 2.3% year over year and 21.1% sequentially to $1.90 billion.

Acquisitions & Portfolio Strength - Key Catalysts

Fortive made strong endeavors toward innovation, and expansion of key offerings on the back of strong and accretive acquisitions. Acquisitions including Industrial Scientific and Landauer are expected to have driven its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The medical sterilization business has really taken off amid the coronavirus pandemic. Demand for the company’s Advanced Sterilization Products is expected to have benefited top-line growth.



In addition, its leaner cost structure, tariff mitigation efforts, persistently strong pricing, and disciplined cost and supply chain management are expected to have helped margins to expand in the to-be-reported quarter.



Strength in the Professional Instrumentation segment — driven by acquisitions — is anticipated to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.



However, unfavorable foreign exchange rates could impact the results in this segment. Also, higher expenses incurred for these acquisitions and integration issues may negatively impact the upcoming quarterly results.

Projections

For fourth-quarter 2020, the company expects total revenues to increase 0-3% on a year-over-year basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.29 billion, indicating a decline of 35.4% from the year-ago reported figure.



The same for earnings is currently pegged at 61 cents per share, indicating a decline of 40.8% from the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from Professional Instrumentation is pegged at $242 million.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fortive this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Fortive has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

