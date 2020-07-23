Fortive (FTV) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Fortive Corporation FTV is slated to report second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 28. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.8%.



It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 2.5%.

Second-Quarter Estimates

Fortive did not provide any guidance for the June quarter due to risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 crisis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 58 cents per share, indicating a decline of 35.6% from the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.53 billion, indicating a decline of 18.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Performance in the Last Reported Quarter

Fortive reported first-quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 74 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2 cents. The figure increased 7.2% from the year-ago quarter but decreased 28.2% on a sequential basis.



Revenues increased 7.6% year over year but decreased 14.4% sequentially to $1.7 billion. Core revenues declined 3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Acquisitions & Portfolio Strength — Key Catalysts

Fortive has made strong endeavors toward innovation and expansion of key offerings on the back of strong and accretive acquisitions. Acquisitions are expected to have driven its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Medical sterilization has really taken off amid the coronavirus pandemic. The demand for the company’s Advanced Sterilization Products is expected to have benefited top-line growth.



During the quarter, its Advanced Sterilization Products received an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the use of STERRAD systems to decontaminate compatible N95 respirators, which is a major positive.



In addition, the company’s leaner cost structure, along with tariff mitigation efforts, continued strong pricing, disciplined cost and supply chain management are expected to have helped margins to expand in the to-be-reported quarter.



Strength in the Professional Instrumentation segment — driven by acquisitions — is anticipated to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. However, unfavorable foreign exchange rates could impact the results in this segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from Professional Instrumentation is pegged at $899 million, indicating a 18.6% year-over-year decrease.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the Industrial Technologies segment for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $590 million, suggesting a 3.1% year-over-year decline.



However, higher expenses incurred for these acquisitions and integration issues may negatively impact the upcoming quarterly results.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Fortive this time around.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of +4.87%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Fortive has a Zacks Rank #2.

