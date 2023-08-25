Fortive (FTV) Down 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Fortive (FTV). Shares have lost about 0.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Fortive due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Fortive Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Fortive reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. The bottom line increased 9% year over year.



Revenues rose 4.3% year over year to $1.526 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. Core revenues also moved up 5.5% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The top line was driven by continued momentum in software and services businesses, recovery in the healthcare segment, strength in Fortive business system and strong execution amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.



The company also raised guidance for 2023. Fortive now projects adjusted net earnings in the range of $3.36-$3.42 per share (earlier view: $3.29-$3.40).



Revenues are now anticipated in the $6.070-$6.1 billion band (earlier view: $6-$6.1 billion).

Top Line in Detail

Fortive operates under the following three organized segments.



Intelligent Operating Solutions: The segment generated revenues of $653 million (contributing 42.8% to total revenues), up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.



Precision Technologies: Segmental revenues totaled $537 million (35.2%), up 7.7% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Advanced Healthcare Solutions: This segment registered revenues of $336 million (22%), up 0.6% from the prior-year quarter’s levels owing to consumables demand recovery in China as well as high new logos and deployments in software business.

Operating Details

In the quarter under review, adjusted gross margin came in at 59.5%, which expanded 250 basis points (bps) year over year.



Total operating costs (selling, general and administrative expenses, and research and development expenditures) were $614.1 million, up 2.1% year over year.



Adjusted operating margin was 26%, expanding 190 bps on a year-over-year basis.



Segment-wise, adjusted operating margins from Intelligent Operating Solutions and Precision Technologies were 33% and 25.7%, expanding 420 bps and 190 bps, respectively, year over year.



However, Advanced Healthcare Solutions’ adjusted operating margin of 22.5% contracted 60 bps.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, cash and cash equivalents were $712.8 million compared with $672.8 million as of Mar 31.



As of Jun 30, accounts receivables were $935.2 million compared with $940.7 million as of Mar 31.



FTV generated operating cash flow of $321 million compared with $294.4 million reported in the previous-year quarter.



Non -GAAP free cash flow was $300 million compared with $276 million in the prior-year quarter.

Q3, Q4 & 2023 Guidance

For third-quarter 2023, management expects adjusted net earnings in the range of 82-85 cents per share. Revenues are projected in the $1.505-$1.520 billion band.



Fortive expects adjusted operating margin to be between 25.5% and 26%. Free cash flow is projected to be $345 million.



For fourth-quarter 2023, management estimates adjusted net earnings in the range of 94-97 cents per share. Revenues are projected in the $1.580-$1.595 billion band. Fortive anticipates adjusted operating margin to be between 27% and 27.5%. Free cash flow is suggested to be $465 million.



For 2023, the company expects adjusted operating margin to be between 25.5% and 26%. Free cash flow is projected to be around $1.260 billion.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

Currently, Fortive has an average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Fortive has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

