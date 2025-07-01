Fortive Finalizes Ralliant Spin-Off, Eyes Growth and Resilience

Fortive Corporation FTV has officially completed the spin-off of its Precision Technologies segment, forming a new independent company, Ralliant Corporation. The separation was finalized on June 28, 2025, and Ralliant began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “RAL”, from June 30. Fortive will continue to trade under “FTV.”

On Sept. 4, 2024, Fortive announced plans to separate its Precision Technologies business into an independent publicly traded company, Ralliant. This will create two companies: Fortive, focused on Intelligent Operating Solutions and Advanced Healthcare Solutions, delivering productivity and safety with strong recurring growth, and Ralliant, a global technology company specializing in precision instruments and highly engineered products for breakthrough innovation.

Both Fortive and Ralliant are well-positioned to evolve into more strategically focused businesses following their split. After the separation, Fortive will focus on recurring revenues and software, positioning itself for accelerated growth and increased earnings, whereas Precision Technologies will thrive independently by leveraging key technology trends.

As part of the transaction, Fortive shareholders received one Ralliant share for every three Fortive shares held as of June 16, 2025. Around 113 million shares of Ralliant common stock were distributed, with fractional shares aggregated and sold, and the proceeds to be distributed to shareholders.

Management described the separation as a significant milestone, marking the beginning of a new chapter for both Fortive and Ralliant as focused, independent companies. FTV emphasized its strong fundamentals, including robust free cash flow, approximately 50% recurring revenues, competitive advantages and a strategic focus on high-growth markets.

Also, management addressed recent business challenges, citing rising tariff-related pricing pressures and uncertain demand due to evolving trade, healthcare, and government spending policies. These headwinds, which intensified late in the second quarter, are expected to result in flat to slightly lower revenues for Fortive, while Ralliant is anticipated to report a mid-single-digit revenue decline, consistent with earlier guidance.

Nevertheless, Fortive expects its second-quarter adjusted earnings per share to remain near the midpoint of its prior forecast of 85 cents and 90 cents. Management affirmed confidence in the company’s long-term prospects, crediting the Fortive Business System and the company’s history of delivering sustainable, profitable growth.

Zacks Rank and Share Price Performance

Currently, Fortive has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 29.9% in the past six months against the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry’s growth of 0.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

