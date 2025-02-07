FORTIVE Earnings Results: $FTV Reports Quarterly Earnings

FORTIVE ($FTV) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported earnings of $1.17 per share, beating estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $1,620,300,000, missing estimates of $1,639,794,721 by $-19,494,721.

FORTIVE Insider Trading Activity

FORTIVE insiders have traded $FTV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STACEY A. WALKER (SVP - Human Resources) sold 171,808 shares for an estimated $12,320,351

JONATHAN L SCHWARZ (SVP - Corporate Development) sold 14,223 shares for an estimated $1,049,657

CHARLES E MCLAUGHLIN (SVP - Chief Financial Officer) sold 6,864 shares for an estimated $508,141

PETER C UNDERWOOD (SVP - General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $382,900

FORTIVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 332 institutional investors add shares of FORTIVE stock to their portfolio, and 413 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FORTIVE Government Contracts

We have seen $3,617,945 of award payments to $FTV over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

FORTIVE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FTV stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

