FORTIVE Earnings Results: $FTV Reports Quarterly Earnings

FORTIVE ($FTV) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported earnings of $1.17 per share, beating estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $1,620,300,000, missing estimates of $1,639,794,721 by $-19,494,721.
FORTIVE Insider Trading Activity
FORTIVE insiders have traded $FTV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STACEY A. WALKER (SVP - Human Resources) sold 171,808 shares for an estimated $12,320,351
- JONATHAN L SCHWARZ (SVP - Corporate Development) sold 14,223 shares for an estimated $1,049,657
- CHARLES E MCLAUGHLIN (SVP - Chief Financial Officer) sold 6,864 shares for an estimated $508,141
- PETER C UNDERWOOD (SVP - General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $382,900
FORTIVE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 332 institutional investors add shares of FORTIVE stock to their portfolio, and 413 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 12,854,199 shares (-85.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,014,581,927
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 6,897,863 shares (+21.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $544,448,326
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC added 3,972,855 shares (+14635.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $313,577,445
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,704,883 shares (+454.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $213,496,415
- FMR LLC removed 2,267,540 shares (-25.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $178,976,932
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,005,492 shares (-6.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $158,293,483
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,761,983 shares (+1005.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $139,073,318
FORTIVE Government Contracts
We have seen $3,617,945 of award payments to $FTV over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THIS ACQUISITION IS TO FUND A TASK ORDER UNDER CONTRACT 1305M222DNWWG0021, IN THE AMOUNT OF $466,086.00 FOR...: $863,309
- CALIBRATION SERVICES: $500,199
- RSMEANS SUBSCRIPTION: $218,295
- HIGH POWER CURVE TRACER: $160,442
- REAL TIME SIGNAL ANALYZER: $157,052
FORTIVE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FTV stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 11/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
