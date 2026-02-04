Fortive Earnings Fall In Q4; Guides FY26; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Fortive Corp. (FTV), an industrial technology conglomerate, on Wednesday reported its net income declined in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income declined to $191.5 million from $193.2 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $0.58 versus $0.60 last year.

Adjusted net income increased to $288.9 million from $279.8 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.90 versus $0.80 last year.

On average, 16 analysts had expected the company to report $0.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $357.9 million from $332.1 million in the same period last year.

Operating profit jumped to $225.5 million from $212.2 million in the prior year.

Sales increased to $1.12 billion from $1.07 billion in the previous year.

Further, for the full year 2026, the company anticipated adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $2.90 to $3.

In the pre-market trading, Fortive is 3.13% higher at $56.01 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.