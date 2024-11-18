Fortive downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

Argus downgraded Fortive (FTV) to Hold from Buy.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FTV:
- Fortive initiated with a Neutral at UBS
- Fortive price target lowered to $77 from $85 at RBC Capital
- Fortive price target lowered to $77 from $82 at Wells Fargo
- Fortive price target lowered to $95 from $98 at Barclays
- Fortive’s Strategic Split: Navigating Risks and Market Challenges
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.