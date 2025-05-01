Markets
FTV

Fortive Cuts Annual Profit Outlook, Expects Q2 Earnings Below View; Pre-Market Stock Down Over 5%

May 01, 2025 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fortive Corporation (FTV), an industrial technology company, on Thursday revised down its annual guidance to reflect the delayed recovery in Precision Technologies, and the net impact of global tariffs.

For the full year, the company now expects net earnings of $2.23 to $2.43 per share, less than the earlier expectation of $2.38 to $2.50 per share.

Excluding items, annual earnings are now projected to be in the range of $3.80 to $4 per share against the previous outlook of $4 to $4.12 per share. On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.01 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said: "The foregoing guidance for the full year 2025 does not give effect to the pending separation of the Precision Technologies segment and we would expect to update guidance for both companies following completion of the spin, which is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter."

For the second quarter, Fortive anticipates net income per share of $0.44 to $0.49, and adjusted profit per share of $0.85 to $0.90, below analysts' forecast of $0.98 per share.

FTV was down by 5.22 percent at $66.05 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FTV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.