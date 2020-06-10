Markets
FTV.PRA

Fortive Corp's 5.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

On 6/12/20, Fortive Corp's 5.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: FTV.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $12.50, payable on 7/1/20. As a percentage of FTV.PRA's recent share price of $901.15, this dividend works out to approximately 1.39%, so look for shares of FTV.PRA to trade 1.39% lower — all else being equal — when FTV.PRA shares open for trading on 6/12/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.55%. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTV.PRA shares, versus FTV:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for FTV.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $12.50 on Fortive Corp's 5.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A :

FTV.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Fortive Corp's 5.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: FTV.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FTV) are down about 2.6%.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FTV.PRA FTV

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular