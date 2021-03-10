Fortive Corp's 5.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 3/12/21, Fortive Corp's 5.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: FTV.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $12.50, payable on 4/1/21. As a percentage of FTV.PRA's recent share price of $994.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.26%, so look for shares of FTV.PRA to trade 1.26% lower — all else being equal — when FTV.PRA shares open for trading on 3/12/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.03%. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTV.PRA shares, versus FTV:

Below is a dividend history chart for FTV.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $12.50 on Fortive Corp's 5.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A :

In Wednesday trading, Fortive Corp's 5.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: FTV.PRA) is currently up about 3.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FTV) are up about 0.7%.

