Fortive Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share

(RTTNews) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.20 billion, or $3.37 per share. This compares with $0.17 billion, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Fortive Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $252.9 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $1.32 billion from $1.26 billion last year.

Fortive Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $252.9 Mln. vs. $211.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.70 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.

