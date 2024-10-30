Fortive Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $221.6 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $218.0 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Fortive Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $341.6 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $1.534 billion from $1.494 billion last year.

Fortive Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $221.6 Mln. vs. $218.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.534 Bln vs. $1.494 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.11 - $1.14 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.63 - $1.65 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.84 - $3.87 Full year revenue guidance: $6.24 - $6.26 Bln

