Fortive Corporation Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $117.0 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $111.5 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fortive Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $228.3 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $1.027 billion from $1.003 billion last year.

Fortive Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.63 - $2.67

