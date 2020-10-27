Fortive Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at $208.5 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $189.8 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Fortive Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $338.5 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $1.90 billion from $1.86 billion last year.

Fortive Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $338.5 Mln. vs. $311.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.94 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q3): $1.90 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year.

