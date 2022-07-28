Fortive Corporation Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) released earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $173.0M, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $163.7 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Fortive Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $281.1M or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $1.46 billion from $1.32 billion last year.

Fortive Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $173.0M. vs. $163.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.48 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.72 -Revenue (Q2): $1.46 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.74 - $0.77 Full year EPS guidance: $3.07 - $3.13

