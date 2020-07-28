Fortive Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $112.8 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $157.4 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Fortive Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $241.9 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.6% to $1.57 billion from $1.86 billion last year.

Fortive Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $241.9 Mln. vs. $322.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.68 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q2): $1.57 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year.

