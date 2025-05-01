Fortive Corporation Q1 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $171.9 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $207.4 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fortive Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $291.5 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.3% to $1.474 billion from $1.524 billion last year.

Fortive Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $171.9 Mln. vs. $207.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $1.474 Bln vs. $1.524 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.