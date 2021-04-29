Fortive Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share

(RTTNews) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $92.9 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $24.6 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Fortive Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $229.1 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $1.26 million from $1.11 million last year.

Fortive Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $229.1 Mln. vs. $164.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.63 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.26 Mln vs. $1.11 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.56 to $0.60 Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.60

