Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) is up 4.4%, while insiders who purchased US$1.0m are up 5.5%

Insiders who bought Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$917m as a result of the stock's 4.4% gain over the same period. As a result, the stock they originally bought for US$1.0m is now worth US$1.1m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fortive

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Alan Spoon bought US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$58.54 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$61.45. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Fortive insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Alan Spoon.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of Fortive

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Fortive insiders own 2.6% of the company, currently worth about US$571m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fortive Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Fortive shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Fortive insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Fortive. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Fortive.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.