Fortive Corporation (FTV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Fortive Corporation (FTV) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FTV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that FTV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $71.48, the dividend yield is .39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTV was $71.48, representing a -20.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.48 and a 13.66% increase over the 52 week low of $62.89.

FTV is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). FTV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.62. Zacks Investment Research reports FTV's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.69%, compared to an industry average of 6%.

