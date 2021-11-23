Fortive Corporation (FTV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2021

Fortive Corporation (FTV) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FTV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FTV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $78.66, the dividend yield is .36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTV was $78.66, representing a -1.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.87 and a 21.8% increase over the 52 week low of $64.58.

FTV is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). FTV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.54. Zacks Investment Research reports FTV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 30.91%, compared to an industry average of 19.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ftv Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FTV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FTV as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTA with an increase of 3.46% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FTV at 0.95%.

