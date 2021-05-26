Fortive Corporation (FTV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Fortive Corporation (FTV) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FTV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FTV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $71.63, the dividend yield is .39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTV was $71.63, representing a -12.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.12 and a 18.86% increase over the 52 week low of $60.27.

FTV is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). FTV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.58. Zacks Investment Research reports FTV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.69%, compared to an industry average of 22.7%.

