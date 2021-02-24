Fortive Corporation (FTV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Fortive Corporation (FTV) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FTV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTV was $67.44, representing a -17.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.12 and a 80.76% increase over the 52 week low of $37.31.

FTV is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). FTV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.38. Zacks Investment Research reports FTV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.43%, compared to an industry average of 9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FTV Dividend History page.

