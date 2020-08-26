Fortive Corporation (FTV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

Dividends
Fortive Corporation (FTV) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FTV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that FTV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $70.55, the dividend yield is .4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTV was $70.55, representing a -12.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.61 and a 89.09% increase over the 52 week low of $37.31.

FTV is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). FTV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.48. Zacks Investment Research reports FTV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.34%, compared to an industry average of -18.1%.

The following ETF(s) have FTV as a top-10 holding:

  • Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (DUSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DUSL with an increase of 121.93% over the last 100 days.

