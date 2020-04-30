Vontier, the global industrial company focused on transportation and mobility carved out of Fortive, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Thursday after delaying in the 1Q20, citing recent market and economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It originally filed in February 2020 with a proposed deal size of $100 million, though we estimated the deal size would be closer to $1 billion.



Vontier provides critical equipment, components, software, and services to the mobility and transportation markets. Its major product groups are mobility technologies (77% of FY19 revenue) and repair and diagnostics technologies (23%). Its customers include retail and commercial fueling operators, commercial vehicle repair businesses, municipal governments, public safety entities, and fleet owners and operators across 30 countries.



Parent Fortive (NYSE: FTV) reported quarterly earnings on Thursday. The company's Industrial Technologies segment, which roughly represents Vontier, saw sales remain flat year-over-year at $609 million, while operating income dropped from $99 million (16.1% margin) to -$2 million (-0.2%).



The Raleigh, NC-based company traces its roots to 1986 and booked $2.8 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019. It had planned to list on the NYSE under the symbol VNT. Goldman Sachs was set to be the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Fortive carve-out Vontier withdraws estimated $1 billion IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.