Fortive Announces Encouraging Q3 Preliminary Expectations

Fortive Corporation FTV recently reported preliminary expected third-quarter 2020 results. The company is expected to release full financial results for the period soon.

Encouraging Q3 Preliminary Projections

For third-quarter 2020, the company expects total revenues to increase 2% year over year, which is above the guidance provided earlier.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $1.83 billion.



Notably, the company operates under the following two organized segments - Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies.



For the quarter, Professional Instrumentation segment revenues are expected to increase 1% versus prior expectation of mid-single digit to low-single digit year-over-year decline.



Also, Industrial Technologies revenues are expected to increase 4.5% versus prior guidance of low-single digit year-over-year increase.



In addition to the above, Fortive anticipates positive year-over-year growth in both operating profit and adjusted operating profit for the quarter.

Share Price Movement

Management is optimistic about the quarterly results. Following the announcement, its shares gained 2.14% to close at $79.06 yesterday.



Moreover, the company has outperformed the industry over the past three months. The stock has gained 16.1% compared with 8.1% and 6.3% growth of the industry and S&P 500, respectively.

Positive Earnings Estimate Revision

Fortive has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.6%.



Moreover, over the past 30 days, third-quarter estimates were revised upward by 7.8% to 83 cents per share. Also, for full-year 2020, estimates were upwardly revised by 2.8% to $3.25 per share.



Further, the company has a long-term expected EPS growth rate of 11.4%.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, Fortive has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Dropbox DBX, Etsy, Inc. ETSY and Intuit Inc. INTU, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rate of Dropbox, Etsy and Intuit is pegged at 34.4%, 26.5% and 12.3%, respectively.

