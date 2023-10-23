Fortive acquires German manufacturer Elektro-Automatik for $1.45 bln

Adds details from paragraph 2

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Industrial technologies company Fortive Corporation FTV.N on Monday said that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire German manufacturer EA Elektro-Automatik Holdings GmbH for $1.45 billion in cash.

Elektro-Automatik makes test solutions for energy storage, mobility, hydrogen, and renewable energy markets.

The deal is expected to strengthen Fortive's position in the electronic test and measurement market.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Emerson Electric Co EMR.Nand Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS.N had also expressed interest in buying the German manufacturer.

Fortive expects to fund the acquisition with available cash and debt financing.

It expects the acquisition to add to its adjusted gross and operating margins in fiscal year 2024, but the impact on adjusted earnings per share to be "neutral to modestly" accretive.

