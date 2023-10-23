News & Insights

US Markets
FTV

Fortive acquires German manufacturer Elektro-Automatik for $1.45 bln

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 23, 2023 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by Aishwarya Jain for Reuters ->

Adds details from paragraph 2

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Industrial technologies company Fortive Corporation FTV.N on Monday said that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire German manufacturer EA Elektro-Automatik Holdings GmbH for $1.45 billion in cash.

Elektro-Automatik makes test solutions for energy storage, mobility, hydrogen, and renewable energy markets.

The deal is expected to strengthen Fortive's position in the electronic test and measurement market.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Emerson Electric Co EMR.Nand Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS.N had also expressed interest in buying the German manufacturer.

Fortive expects to fund the acquisition with available cash and debt financing.

It expects the acquisition to add to its adjusted gross and operating margins in fiscal year 2024, but the impact on adjusted earnings per share to be "neutral to modestly" accretive.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Aishwarya.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTV
EMR
KEYS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.